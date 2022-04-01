Chilifest opening day draws country artists, good times

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.

The event, which continues today in a pasture near Snook, was quickly transformed on Friday with the construction of the stage, various vendors and tents. Student organizations from Texas A&M University helped transform the lot by competing in the build competition that saw creatively built constructs with themes such as PHI’s of the Caribbean, Back to Chili, Wild West and Viva Las Vegas. A chili cook-off competition also accompanied the festival that allowed teams of 4-15 to compete for prizes with judging today.

Six musical artists took the stage Friday with the highlighted performance by the Randy Rogers Band. Five musical performances conclude the festival today, with Koe Wetzel highlighting the night.

“A big thing about Chilifest is we always try to choose up-and-coming country artists and that’s how we’re going to try to stay,” Chilifest president Matthew King said. “We want to stay Texas country though; we try to stay away from Nashville.”

As people poured through the gates, King said he was glad everyone can finally enjoy Chilifest once again. King said they had to do a lot of advertising to reach a younger crowd to revive the tradition.

“It’s crazy when you see this big crowd here and all the teams, all their builds that makes it completely packed. It’s just a whole different sight that a lot of people haven’t seen or don’t remember anymore because it’s been so long,” King said.

As of Friday, ticket sales already had surpassed their 2019 totals and King hoped to see an attendance of 35,000–40,000. While Chilifest may be a country music festival, the idea behind the event has always been to raise money for local charities, King said.

“Some of the charities are like the Boys and Girls Club and the Coach Blair Foundation. I know some of these charities rely on our donations every year and we’ve been two years out and haven’t been able to make that donation to them,” King said.

King said everyone who entered was required to have their bags checked by security and EMS would keep watch as they patrolled the festival grounds. Festival goers also had the option to take a shuttle from Post Oak Mall to the festival in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

“We try to keep people from underage drinking; we have 21-and-up tables,” he said. “You can never tell what’s going to happen, you may have a girl pass out or a guy overdrink, and then we got to take them to the EMS tent. We try to keep it as safe as possible.”

Tanner Radomski and Grant Wilson, Texas A&M Class of ‘22 and Chilifest chairs Sigma Chi, both attended the event in their freshman year and were excited to breathe life back into it with their build themed “Sigfari” that was decorated with a waterfall and alligators, giraffes and zebras.

“First, we’re ready to party,” Wilson said. “We’ve been working on this for months at this point, so we’ve been working on this build and it takes a lot of work. We’re really proud of what we did and we’re ready to have some fun doing it.”

Cara Bordovsky and Grace McCoy, Texas A&M Class of ‘25, are both first-timers and came out to hang out with their friends, listen to “good” country music and show support for Sigma Chi.

“I think I’m most looking forward to just having this experience with my friends because we’ve never been able to do this together and I can’t wait for Flatland Cavalry. I love live music.” Bordovsky said.

Another first-timer, Jadyn Stack, Texas A&M Class of ‘24, came out with a group of friends to show their support for the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and was excited to hear Friday’s headliner the Randy Rogers Band.

“I’m kind of just looking forward to a lot of good times with some good girls, some good guys,” Stack said. “I know it’s a bunch of frats, but I love the guys in there and I’m excited to have a good time with them all.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.