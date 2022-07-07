 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Child killed in Leon County crash

  • 0

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday in Leon County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS' preliminary investigation, at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 79 near Jewitt failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge truck, which was carrying one adult and four children.

DPS officers said that the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries, according to DPS. 

Two children, ages 11 and 8, were taken to Dallas Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. DPS reported that the fourth child, age 7, was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

People are also reading…

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show Monday at the RELLIS par…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Your Verizon bill is about to go up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert