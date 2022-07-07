Child killed in Leon County crash

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday in Leon County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS' preliminary investigation, at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 79 near Jewitt failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge truck, which was carrying one adult and four children.

DPS officers said that the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries, according to DPS.

Two children, ages 11 and 8, were taken to Dallas Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. DPS reported that the fourth child, age 7, was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.