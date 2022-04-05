Chicken Oil Co. remains closed following damage from fire

An ashtray and high winds are believed to be contributing factors to Sunday afternoon’s fire that left Chicken Oil Company up in smoke, according to the Bryan Fire Department.

Upon entry, BFD located flames near the building’s back door and in the upstairs storage area. Bryan Fire Department Deputy Chief Jordan Gallagher said the extent of the damage is still being examined; however, there is significant smoke damage throughout the building as well as water damage.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. and took about half an hour to bring under control. Gallagher said there was an earlier report of a burning smell around 3:45 p.m. that was originally believed to have been from the restaurant next door.

Gallagher said the building is not only old, but made from large amounts of wood inside and out, so he was expecting the worst when they received the call.

“By the time I made it on scene the fire crews had all the fire pretty much out. They were hitting hot spots, so I was very pleasantly surprised when I showed up and the building was not fully involved,” Gallagher said.

At the time of the fire, Chicken Oil Company had closed for the day and no one was inside the building. There were no injuries reported.

“I think it was just a great team effort by Bryan Fire Department and College Station Fire Department. They got out there quickly and put it out. It was the best-case scenario,” Gallagher said.

Adam Drake, marketing director for Chicken Oil Co. and Dixie Chicken, said the outpour from the community has shown just how much local businesses are truly cared about.

“Having been a part of Bryan and College Station for over 45 years, we’ve developed a lot of friendships and relationships and to see so many of those people reach out and offer their help has been incredibly humbling,” Drake said.

Don Ganter and Donnie Anz founded Chicken Oil Company in 1977 three years after they opened Dixie Chicken, Drake said. The restaurant started out as a gas station that sold sandwiches, but over time the gas station went away, the dining area grew and the menu changed, Drake said.

“Chicken Oil has been a place for families to gather and you’ll often see our first responders around for lunch and dinner as well,” Drake said.

Chicken Oil Company will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Insurance agents and contractors for the restaurant are in the midst of assessing the building for repairs, Drake said.

“The outpouring of love has truly touched us and there are not words to let you know how much it means to us. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. God bless,” Chicken Oil Company said in a statement on social media Sunday.

