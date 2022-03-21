Charah Solutions plans remediation work for former Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir

The former Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir in Grimes County was taken over by Charah Solutions of Kentucky last year, and in order to redevelop the property they have sold 100% of the real property acreage they acquired through a subsidiary in February 2021 from the Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA).

In October 2021, Charah Solutions completed the implosion of the retired coal-fired power plant in Grimes County as part of the shutdown and decommissioning process, according to Scott Reschly, the vice president of operations for Charah Solutions. The coal mine was operational from 1982 until 1996 when the TMPA shut it down and began importing coal from Wyoming, according to the TMPA website.

The sale of the property was done in two parts, according to Charah Solutions. Reschly said 80% of the property sale was done in January this year with a local investor group who purchased and closed on 4,860 acres of the 6,166 acre area, including the 3,500 acre reservoir, dam and spillway with the intent of future residential development. The remaining 20% of the real property acreage includes the site’s commercial and infrastructure assets such as office buildings, gas line, warehouses, rail line and access to the power distribution switchyard, which completed the full sale of the property this month, Reschly said.

“With Gibbons and it being 6,100 acres, it is really about the total amount of land there and about 80% of it we sold to a local investment group there at the end of 2021, and we entered into a contract and closed with them just before the end of the year,” Reschly said. “They had plans for that big portion of the acreage to do residential work around the reservoir.”

He noted that the contractors have asked to remain anonymous for now.

“[The redeveloped property] is intended for future residential development out there which is going to be great for the community, and great for all around construction,” he said.

As for the remaining 20% of the real property, Reschly said they have a contract with another party, and they too are asking to remain anonymous at this time.

“That remaining 20% is right around where that power plant used to stand, they call that the power block, so there would be potential plans to reuse the electrical infrastructure there,” he said.

Reschly said there is use in the switch yard and the electrical connection, however they do not plan to use the rail system.

“The rail system is not going to be a part of the reuse with the buyer because we didn’t have enough interest from a rail perspective,” he said. “We have already started to take up most of the rail and most of it is being pulled up right now; and the use around the electrical connection will be of value.”

He said one of their bigger goals is trying to maximize that electrical connection, and believes the project is going well from a remediation standpoint.

“From a sales standpoint, having this much interest in the land before we are even done with the work is really encouraging and should give the local community excitement also because that is either going to be new residential or other new jobs potentially from somebody coming in so that interest is great,” he said. “We are almost done removing all of the debris from the implosion in October. We have been recycling all of that material, so being that we can be environmentally conscious as we all are nowadays, it is nice to know we have recycled all of that power plant. All of that is being recycled back into the steel and construction industry.”

Reschly said they have two landfills and four ash ponds they needed to remediate and those are going ahead of schedule and on plan.

“We have actually already completed two of them [landfills and ash ponds] and we are working with the regulators in Texas to make sure we have done everything correctly, so the site is getting cleaned up faster than what we expected,” he said.

As far as the timeline for when the project will be completed, Reschly said initially they thought they would be done with the project towards the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Now we think we will finish work in the third quarter of 2023 or maybe even a little bit sooner. We will still be doing remediation work on the landfills in 2023, but between now and then we will be finishing recycling all of the power plant material,” he said. “We will finish removing any waste from the ash ponds over the next couple of months too. A big chunk of the work is going to be done here in the next several months, but we will still have plenty of things to work on over the next year.”

From a COVID perspective, he noted they haven’t had any shutdowns or experienced any delays in getting equipment to the site.

