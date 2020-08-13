Chappell Hill Historical Society cancels 2020 Scarecrow Festival

The Chappell Hill Historical Society Board of Directors and Festival Committee announced Thursday it has canceled the 2020 Scarecrow Festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 10-11 in Chappell Hill.
"Nearly 10,000 visitors daily visit the community of Chappell during this two-day event and we must ensure a safe and healthy environment for our guests, our volunteers and residents during the current COVID-19 pandemic," the Chappell Hill Historical Society said in a release. "After reviewing and evaluating the feasibility of hosting this year’s festival, we have determined that it in the best interest of not only our Society, but our community, to cancel this year’s Scarecrow Festival.
"Manpower to prepare and be on site during the event is donated time by volunteers and various organizations throughout Washington County, which this year are extremely limited due to the pandemic. Additional precautionary costs to host such an event would be a financial burden as we attempt to adhere to all sanitary requirements established by the state necessary for our guests, vendors and volunteers."
