Chamber of Commerce hosts 13th Chamber Day for local businesses

Over 800 businesses in Bryan-College Station were shown support Thursday by members of the BCS Chamber of Commerce, city officials, first responders and about 200 volunteers during the 13th Chamber Day.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan City Councilman Brent Hairston kicked off Chamber Day at the Brazos Center where they both read a proclamation to express their appreciation to local businesses for their investment in the community, and to invite non-member businesses access to chamber programs and activities.

Mooney has been a part of all 12 Chamber Days and said he was excited to attend his 13th event.

“The nice thing about Chamber Day is it is a time when businesses, elected officials, law enforcement, everybody who is representing some element of government or the retail sector, can get together and make connections that otherwise may not have happened,” he said. “I think it is safe to say that a number of the teams that are going out will go to businesses that they didn’t know existed, that is good for the knowledge that those teams develop, and it is also great that business owners see that the support is there.”

During the day, each business owner was asked to complete a survey to provide feedback about local economy aspects that may affect their business performance, while being celebrated for all they do in BCS, according to Chamber President Glen Brewer.

“When you go out today keep in mind you could be talking to a couple that have owned [their] business for years, or you could run into someone who is an A&M student and it is their first day on the job,” Brewer said to the volunteers at the Brazos Center. “Get feedback from everyone to the best of their abilities, and we will put all of their answers together in a big conglomerate and [we] are going to get a pretty good idea of Bryan-College Station … we are so excited to be here and celebrate local businesses.”

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said this event is a great opportunity for them to go out and meet some businesses and meet members of the community.

“It is important that we see what their needs are to increase the economic development in this community,” he said.

Other volunteers included members from Texas A&M student groups and non-profit organizations. The 2019 Chamber Day had 1,400 businesses that were visited by local officials and volunteers, according to Carrie Archer, the Chamber’s manager of memberships.

“Since [the COVID-19 pandemic] our numbers have gone down, and we had to cancel Chamber Day in 2020,” Archer said. “Last year we did live and virtual visits and were able to visit about 800 businesses.”

There were 60 teams that took on local businesses in B-CS to visit during the event. Brewer, along with Mann, Mooney and other dignitaries visited Capital Farm Credit in Bryan first. They met with Phil Peabody, Chief Landing Officer for Capital Farm Credit, and asked him questions regarding sales, his staff, the local economy and the effects of the pandemic and local legislation on his business.

Peabody shared that sales have been the same in the last year; and he expects the local economy and the number of employees he currently has to increase. He discussed some of the biggest challenges the business is facing this year.

“Government regulation is one that impacts our business every day, environmental challenges would be another. Agricultural producers are the original stewards of the land; they have been stewards of the land for as long as they have owned it, in many cases that is multiple generations,” he said. “Environmental challenges … could make it hard for [ag producers] to care for the land instead of it being easier.”

He noted that Capital Farm Credit is investing in technology tools, to where customers are able to interact with them at any hour of the day through their mobile phone. Regarding COVID-19 relief funds, Peabody said they were a “fortunate business in town where [they] were able to help our customers with working through their challenges related to COVID.”

He stressed that even though the pandemic was a tough time for many people, he was glad they had funds and loans to help those people who really needed it.

“COVID was a challenge for our business and for our customers and we were able to learn ways to offer our services to customers in challenging circumstances,” he said. “Capital Farm Credit exists to create those opportunities for a business and a home and connectivity to the rest of the world in rural areas.”

Their agricultural producers are also facing challenges regarding rapid inflation, Peabody said. He also thanked Mooney and all local dignitaries present who came to show their support.

Mooney thanked Peabody and Capital Farm Credit for the work they did for customers who were having a tough time during the pandemic.

“The number of businesses that are starting to bring people in from all over the country to Bryan-College Station is increasing," Mooney said. "And the fact is they get here and they love being here, so it becomes incumbent upon us when we hear that to know what those folks have enjoyed in their previous homes to make sure that we can make this place as much of a home for them as possible so that they stay here.”

For more information on 2022 Chamber Day visit, bcschamber.org.

