Catalena Cowgirls bring rodeo to a close
Catalena Cowgirls bring rodeo to a close

The Brazos Valley said farewell to the storied Catalena Cowgirls Saturday as the 50th and final Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo came to a close at at the Brazos County Expo.

The Catalena Cowgirls opened and closed each night of the final edition of the rodeo, which was dedicated to the late Sammy and Pete Catalena.

Sammy Catalena, who was elected Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner in 2011 and owned Catalena Hatters, died on May 19, 2020, at age 72, and his brother Pete Catalena, a local civic leader who co-founded the Catalena Cowgirls in the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at age 75.

