Carly's Way Animal Rescue helps animals in need

Carly Beatty’s dream of saving animals in need continues to live on through Carly’s Way Animal Rescue.

From a young age, Carly had a passion for helping animals.

Carly’s mother, Sue Beatty, was actively involved in many animal rescue groups and a 4-year-old Carly would join her mother at the shelter to pick out animals or help with rehabilitation. Carly loved watching the outcome, the happiness, the healing, it was her heart, her mother said.

As she she grew up, Carly realized many of the animals being rescued were easily adopted, but there were still animals that struggled finding a home either because of age or injuries. Beatty said Carly committed herself to saving animals that weren't easily adopted because she wanted them to all know what love meant, and to make sure they had someone to love and care for them.

In 2019, during her sophomore year at Texas A&M University, Carly’s life was cut short by a hit-and-run drunk driver. To honor Carly and her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian, her parents founded Carly’s Way Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping animals in need.

“She really wanted to help those animals, so since she’s passed we decided that’s really one way that we can honor her by continuing her legacy the best we can,” her mother said.

Many of the animals that Carly’s Way Animal Rescue receives are from shelters or abusive situations. While waiting for their forever home, animals are sterilized, microchipped and placed in a foster home to gain a sense of family life.

“We’ve had a little bit of trouble with fosters, so we haven’t been able to do as much as in the past. Hopefully we can get more fosters because the more we have the more we can help animals,” Beatty said.

Carly’s Way Animal Rescue also offers a “pet in need nomination” to help pet owners who are having financial difficulty providing for their pet. Beatty said medication, pet food and vet visits are some of the ways they help an animal get along.

“We’ve actually done two already," Beatty said. "One was to a shelter animal that the shelter couldn’t afford the medication for the pet. Another one was for a foster who lost his job while fostering, so we provided food and some medication.”

To help with adoptions, Carly’s Way Animal Rescue holds events such as its Meals on Wheels pet food drive or a dog wash fundraiser. Animals are also posted on its website and social media pages with adoption requests sometimes occurring mere minutes after the post, Beatty said.

“We haven’t had a dog yet that’s been hard to adopt, but I know we’ll get one because I know they're out there. We’ve done a few cats so far and they have worked out great,” Beatty said.

Carly’s Way Animal Rescue also looks to better educate the public about animal abuse and proper animal care by speaking about those subjects during their events or at schools.

“Unfortunately a lot of America doesn’t put value on animals or people think they don’t have feelings or emotions, but they do. That’s part of the problem with society is those people that don’t believe that tend to be the ones to not give proper care,” Beatty said.

As Carly’s Way Animal Rescue continues to grow, Beatty said she hopes the organization can help more animals by attracting more volunteers, acquiring more funds and through donations.

“The best thing would be to no longer have shelters because that means every animal has been taken care of," Beatty said.

Beatty said since Carly's Way Animal Rescue was founded, everything from helping an animal find its new home to helping the animal shelter provide lifesaving medicine to an animal in need has been special.

“I feel like everything we do that specifically helps an animal survive or get a new home is huge, and every time that happens I feel like Carly is right there and she’s happy,” Beatty said.

Those looking to volunteer can apply at carlysway.org. Those with a specific need, an animal in need or a place where they can help can visit the website or email carlyswayrescue@gmail.com.

