Bryan-College Station saw a crime wave of car, catalytic converter and rim/tire thefts a year ago, but current data shows these crimes are on a downward trend.

In 2022, the Bryan Police Department received 163 reports of stolen vehicles — 144 of which were recovered so far — according to numbers shared with The Eagle. Halfway through 2023, BPD has received 78 reports of stolen vehicles with 58 recovered, which is down slightly from the pace last year. Bryan PD also received 61 reports of tire and rim theft last year, but have only received 15 reports so far in 2023. Only eight reports of catalytic converter thefts have been made this year compared to the dozens stolen almost monthly last year.

According to College Station’s 2022 crime report, the police received a total of 162 reports of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, with 132 reported as recovered. So far this year, CSPD has received 47 reports of stolen vehicles, substantially less than half of the total number reported a year ago. Tire and rim theft is also down in College Station with only 16 reported so far this year. Over 100 cases of catalytic converter theft were reported to CSPD in 2022 with only 16 reported between January and July.

“There wasn’t a safe place, unless it was in a garage, to park in town all last year,” CarDoc Service Manager Aaron Loveless said. “Even in city council … even in that parking lot, they caught people doing it.”

Local mechanic shops such as CarDoc saw over 10 times as many customers come in to have their stolen catalytic converters replaced last year, Loveless said.

“Before [2022] maybe I’d see one a year [but] last year alone I probably saw 15, it was exponential,” he said. “I saw more than 10, probably less than 20 that just came to me specifically. I had more phone calls than that though. … This year I actually haven’t gotten but like one, maybe two.”

Though the price can vary from car to car, Loveless said the price of replacing a stolen catalytic converter was often much higher than just replacing a defective one, especially for popular targets Toyota Tundras, Tacomas and Forerunners.

“Those particular vehicles, Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi used the most of the rare metals in their catalytic converters and they’re worth the most,” he said. “Plus, some of the Tundras and Tacomas, they had four [catalytic converters] from the factory, and it was a $5,000 job whenever they got stolen.”

The recent decrease in these crimes cannot be tied to one factor, said Kole Taylor, BPD’s public information officer.

“With new legislation last year, especially with catalytic converters, it increased penalties so punishments for people who were caught were much more severe starting in January,” Taylor said. “A bunch of new [laws] came out to help get those places shut down so they couldn’t just easily sell a [stolen] catalytic converter anymore.”

Catalytic converter theft, however, is not the only car-related crime trending downward, Taylor said, as car theft is expected to be lower than last year.

“I don’t know reason-wise [but] it does seem to be on pace to be less than it was last year for the total year,” he said. “We’re lower right now than we were at this point last year so that’s a good thing. It could be that we’ve arrested multiple people that have done this and a lot of these criminals are repeat offenders; once they do it once, they’re potentially going to do it again.”

In recent weeks, several young adults and teenagers have been arrested in relation to car thefts and while Taylor said he is unsure why exactly suspects are often younger, he said it could be due to multiple reasons.

“Especially in this summertime months, kids are home more and parents that are working may not have tabs on their kids all the time like they would if they were in school,” Taylor said. “As to why they want to do it … I would love to be able to answer that because it would probably help us cut down on some [of these crimes] or get into the minds of some of these [juveniles].”

Taylor said many car thefts are likely just a crime committed in the moment and that car can often be retrieved relatively unscathed.

“I can’t tell you why each person does it but a lot [of thieves] probably just start going [and] checking unlocked doors to see if they can get anything out of it, whether it be the keys left in it, cash, firearms or any other valuable property that they can easily take,” he said.

Even though these types of thefts might be lower this year, Taylor said it is still important to remain vigilant and to keep cars locked.

“I would say the very large majority of these are unlocked cars, it is very close to 100% of them,” Taylor said. “There’s no signs of forced entry and a lot of the people even say to the officers taking that initial report that it was left unlocked, and the keys may have been left in it.”

Reporting anything suspicious to the police also helps retrieve cars and prevent further thefts, Taylor said.

“We like to rely on the community to help let us know when something is off,” Taylor said. “People post all the time on the Ring doorbell app. They’ll post security footage of people just going and attempting to pull on their car door handles, and while they may necessarily not have been a victim … there could have been a victim down the street.”

Taylor said the Bryan and College Station police departments often communicate regularly to ensure they are both up to date on which vehicles are currently missing.

“Our detectives have weekly meetings, especially the property crimes guys which for Bryan PD at least covers auto theft,” Taylor said. “A lot of information gets shared as far as vehicles because we’re looking at that information, too.”