Car crash in Madison County claims life of 18-year-old woman

A wreck in Madison County on Monday resulted in one fatality and one injury, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, at 1:25 p.m., a Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 978 when a GMC Sierra, traveling southbound, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Toyota. 

DPS reported that the driver of the GMC, Jennalyn Yeager, 18, of Madisonville, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Madison County Justice of the Peace.

The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional in Bryan to be treated for her injuries, according to DPS. 

DPS reported that the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

