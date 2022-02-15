Candidates make their pitch at Hispanic Forum

Candidates from various races in the upcoming March 1 primaries gathered Tuesday night at The Bryan Ballroom for a forum hosted by The Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station.

The forum, which hosted over 20 candidates, allowed curious or undecided voters to learn more about the various positions of candidates and issues within Brazos County. During the event, the Hispanic Forum also hosted a cake auction to raise scholarship money for high school seniors in Bryan and College Station.

Maria Hoffman, president of The Hispanic Forum, said the goal of the forum was to bring community awareness for better decision-making.

“I cannot stress enough to everyone, especially the younger generations, that you might think it might not impact you, but it is important to listen to these candidates to see what might strike your interest,” Hoffman said.

With early voting already kicking off Monday, Hoffman said it is important to get out and vote since the decision will impact the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}