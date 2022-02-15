Candidates make their pitch at Hispanic Forum

Candidates from various races in the upcoming March 1 primaries gathered Tuesday night at The Bryan Ballroom for a forum hosted by The Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station.
The forum, which hosted over 20 candidates, allowed curious or undecided voters to learn more about the various positions of candidates and issues within Brazos County. During the event, the Hispanic Forum also hosted a cake auction to raise scholarship money for high school seniors in Bryan and College Station.
Maria Hoffman, president of The Hispanic Forum, said the goal of the forum was to bring community awareness for better decision-making.
“I cannot stress enough to everyone, especially the younger generations, that you might think it might not impact you, but it is important to listen to these candidates to see what might strike your interest,” Hoffman said.
With early voting already kicking off Monday, Hoffman said it is important to get out and vote since the decision will impact the community.
“The hope is to be better educated on what is going on in your surroundings on the local and state level, and this forum is also presented for those who may not have been able to make another forum elsewhere,” Hoffman said.
Precinct 1 Judge Mike McCleary was in attendance to support a few of the candidates he favors, but he was interested in hearing from candidates running for Justice of the Peace offices.
“One thing Brazos County does need is a coroner’s office. We spend over $300,000 a year paying for coroners in other counties. Our officers have to spend an entire day to go to an autopsy,” McCleary said.
One of the candidates that stood out to McCleary was Texas House District 12 candidate Ben Bius’ stance against marijuana.
“I’ve seen other states that have fallen down where they don’t have a blue-collar workforce anymore because all the guys want to do is smoke pot,” McCleary said. “I don’t want to see Texas turned into a pot state.”
McCleary said he entered the forum undecided on who he would vote for, but hearing from them helped clear up some questions he had.
“There were a few of these people that are running against each other that either one would be wonderful guys, wonderful women. The ones I wanted to hear more from were the one that I didn’t know,” McCleary said.