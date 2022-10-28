Candidates for JP Precinct 2 and 4, district clerk on November ballot

Several down-ballot races are up for grabs in the November election, with Justice of the Peace seats in Precinct 2 and 4, respectively, and Brazos County district clerk among them.

In the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race, Republican Terrence Nunn, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection against Texas A&M student Bailey C. Cole.

“I’m running for re-election because I believe that being a public servant is a calling I have followed for most of my life,” he said. “I believe that all of my life experience and work experience have led me to this job. I enjoy helping people and I enjoy ensuring the safety of our community.”

Nunn attended Prairie View A&M University and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He attended Wharton County Junior College Police Academy, and joined the Bryan Police Department in 1993. He is also a member of Earl Graham Post 159 of American Legion and helped start the Junior Sport Shooting Program as a rifle instructor at Post 159.

“My goals I set when assuming this office was to make sure that everyone who enters this office is treated with kindness and respect," he said. "I wanted to build a rapport with the law enforcement agencies that come into the office to conduct business. As a prior law enforcement officer who spent 25½ years writing and reviewing probable cause statements, I know the elements that are required in making an arrest or seeking a warrant. Officers know that I base my decisions off of the evidence that is provided. I have had attorneys that confided that they were initially skeptical because of my law enforcement background, but they were very pleased with the job I’m doing while remaining impartial.”

The Eagle reached out to Cole, a libertarian, but did not receive a response as of press time.

Democrat Celina Vasquez, the current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, lost to Darrell Booker in the primary election. The Eagle reached out to Booker, but did not receive a response as of press time. In the Oct. 27 edition of The Eagle’s opinion candidate page, Booker said he is lifelong resident of Precinct 4.

“I have served the citizens of Brazos County for approximately 20 years by working for the Brazos County Sheriff’s office," Booker said. "I also have an extensive background in law enforcement management and have a strong working knowledge of the Texas penal code and code of criminal procedures. I have been dealing directly and indirectly with the J.P. court system for many years. Throughout my career, I have been tasked with making critical decisions which have a direct impact on peoples’ lives. … To ensure that all appropriate laws are followed, I will be a judge that ensures that the law is respected. I will uphold and carry out a high standard of conduct so that the integrity and independence of my court will be preserved.”

His opponent, Republican Justin Lopez of Bryan, is a regional supervisor for property management firm Asset Living. He is a youth soccer coach for Central Church and a member of the Brazos County Coalition Against Domestic Violence; and co-founder of the nonprofit Angie’s Awareness Angels.

“My passion to serve my family, friends and my community is what I live for and my values are carried out through hard work and an eagerness to serve others. I want to personally invest in my community through public service. I want an open court, accessible and approachable to all members of the community,” he said. “It is important that we elect a JP willing to work with other Brazos County judges, as well as someone who is consistent with the ideals, fine amounts and duties of the court. I am committed to being the principled team player Precinct 4 needs. No matter your race, religion, ethnicity, occupation, or native language, you will be treated fairly and equally in my court. I am committed to being a judge for everyone in our community, not just a chosen few.”

Republican Gabriel Garcia, who has served the past four years, is the incumbent in the District Clerk race. He graduated from Texas A&M University and is a business owner, member of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the Texas A&M Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

“I love serving the citizens of Brazos County as district clerk. I am very proud of the accomplishments the office has made during my first term and I would like to continue my work of making the office more efficient and productive,” he said. “My three priorities for the office of district clerk are to continue evaluating the performance of the deputy clerks to make them successful; for the office to continue improving its service to the courts; and to continue securing, imaging and preserving court records.”

Garcia’s opponent is Democrat Searcy Toliver, who retired after serving 25 years with the Brazos County 911 dispatch and attorney’s office; and workforce and census bureau. She serves as vice president of the Bethune Women’s Club and the Bryan Class of 1974. She is also a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she serves on the board of trustees.

“I feel that with my many years and experience as a great customer service employee with much of that time in a supervisory position would be a good fit for the position of District Clerk," she said. "I have a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and I’m familiar with much of the paperwork in the judicial system. I am dependable, have integrity, am honest and would be present for my employees and for the community. I believe that the District Clerk's position is a full-time job. There are responsibilities that the manager is responsible for and should be there to ensure that the department is run as effectively and efficiently as possible. I would like to get all of the backlog of files digitized in the computer system.”

Early voting ends Nov. 4; the general election is Nov. 8.

For more information or view a sample ballot, visit brazosvotes.org.