Candidates for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5 prepare for Thursday's runoff election

Election Day is Thursday for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold, as neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8.

Ewers-Shurtleff received 40.1% of the vote and Anjuli “A.J.” Renold received 32.4% of the vote.

As early voting came to a close on Saturday there were 424 ballots cast of the total 8,966 registered voters in Single Member District 5, according to Krystal Ocon, Brazos County elections coordinator. Election Day voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at DesignSpark Innovation Center, 3891 South Traditions Drive in Bryan.

“Tuesday is normally Election Day, but this election is on a Thursday,” Ocon said Monday. “We have put up plenty of signage at the voting location, as it is a new location this year and this is the first time we have used this location.”

Renold previously served as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Texas Chapter; she currently serves on the board of directors. She is also the associate director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center at the Academy for Advanced Telecommunications and Learning Technologies. She graduated from Texas A&M in 2002, and received her master’s degree from the University of North Texas.

“Achievement means growth. I would like to see the City of Bryan prosper, including economic development, quality education, balanced land use, functional transportation, and adequate infrastructure and appropriately supported public safety and municipal services,” she said Monday. “I agree with lowering property taxes. I am not opposed to bonds to fund city projects if there is a return on investment and I believe we need to continue to revitalize neighborhoods and improve connectivity throughout the city. Residential development should include a diverse range of housing products and densities, supported by adequate infrastructure and access to retail amenities.”

Renold said she believes in the preservation of historically significant landmarks while also embracing the growth and new development planned for the city.

“I will work to enhance the unique characteristics of all communities by investing in healthy, safe, and walkable neighborhoods. My professional experience is most likened to that of city operations and the work of the Bryan City Council, in scale and complexity,” she said. “I am proud to be endorsed by the Bryan Firefighters Association, the current Single Member District 5 council member Brent Hairston, and the immediate past SMD 5 council member.”

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014.

She currently serves on the Bryan Business Council and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. She has previously served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, and also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012

“I am the only candidate with municipal, government, private industry and legal experience. I have a proven record of supporting public safety while balancing the city’s budget and not raising taxes, using business experience to create jobs, investing and improving infrastructure and economic development,” she said. “I am uniquely qualified to serve District 5 as I have been a part of Bryan’s decision making team and have a wealth of municipal experience. Voters can count on me based on my proven record. I have been successful in balancing budgets, keeping the tax rate low and bringing new business to town in both my roles in the city of Bryan and as mayor of Stratford.”

Ewers-Shurtleff said she is endorsed by former opponent, Kyle Schumann who received 27.5% of the Nov. 8 vote. She said she is also endorsed by the entire newly elected Bryan City Council, former Mayor Andrew Nelson, Congressman Bill Flores and the BCS Regional Association of Realtors & Homebuilders Associations.

Both Renold and Ewers-Shurtleff told The Eagle in November that District 5 has infrastructure needs, among other necessary needs for the district.

“Making sure that traffic is not an issue, making sure that we have enough infrastructure to accommodate the population growth, especially with multi-family housing,” Renold said. “Amenities are also a need. Making sure that as more people move out and build houses out on the west side, that there are enough gas stations, restaurants, businesses. Where in the past we had to drive basically to Texas Avenue to go to the store, now we have Walmart, but that has been the only thing out there for a long time. The walkability of our neighborhoods, not so much transportation, but more of making sure our neighborhoods are connected and easily accessible for our kids to walk or ride bikes, and people who want to get outside, to make sure we are looking at those issues.”

Ewers-Shurtleff said District 5 is diverse and has needs across the board.

“There are some older parts on the eastern part of District 5, and then we have new neighborhoods like Edgewater and Traditions, so they have very different needs. I think we have some infrastructure concerns on the eastside of District 5. We have some streets that are older that have become high traffic as kind of cut-throughs for neighborhoods,” she said. “There are some [areas] that need attention to speed bumps and additional stop signs, potholes and basic infrastructure needs on the east side. On the west side, we would like to continue to draw new businesses out there. We are kind of in a desert out there when it comes to restaurants, grocery stores and things like that, so that is the kind of development we need on the west side.”

For more information about Renold’s campaign, visit ajrenold.org.

For more information about Ewers-Shurtleff’s campaign, visit marcaforbryan.com.

Voters will be asked for identification at the polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport. Only residents who live in Single Member District 5 can vote in this election.

For information regarding the election, visit brazosvotes.org or call 361-5770.