Calvert man arrested in College Station burglary case

A Calvert man has been arrested on burglary and weapon charges in connection to a January incident in College Station.
According to College Station police, authorities were investigating several January burglaries that had similarities. During the course of the investigation, police say Quenton Jerome Williams, 29, and another man were spotted and photographed with a gun safe reported stolen in one of the burglaries. The victim in that burglary identified three rifles that had been secured in the safe. According to police, Williams was trying to sell the guns on social media.
He is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $185,000 bond.
