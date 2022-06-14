Calendar for Wednesday, June 15

The Navasota Freedom Festival on July 1 begins with a parade at 6 p.m. that will start at Brosig Avenue and travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. The Brown Sugar Band will perform outside of Navasota City Hall at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be at Brule Field at 9:30 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom’s Legacy “Dancing for Freedom" at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore. The event is hosted by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s Education Department. Activities include the Freedom Walk at 9 a.m., storytelling at 10:30 a.m. and a pizza lunch for all participants at 11:30 a.m. Free. For reservations email bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.

Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. This month's topic and speaker is “12th Man and Campus Organizations” by John Adams, Texas A&M graduate, author and historian.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Pool and dart tournaments, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $10 entry fee.

ENTERTAINMENT

Improv comedy and headliner Grady Pruitt, 8 p.m., 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.