Calendar for Tuesday

Watch Christmas movies at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Dec. 19. The Grinch will be shown at 5:30 p.m., with Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Gives, charitable donation day, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at brazosvalleygives.org; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in person at The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan; and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in person at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, 314 S. Austin St. in Brenham. Select from 136 nonprofit organizations in the community to support through financial
contributions.
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Brazos County COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5; you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.
Robertson County COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pridgeon Center, 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin. No appointment needed and you do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Those being tested need to bring a picture ID and have a phone number and email address.
Texas A&M University blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 750 Agronomy Road in College Station. Anyone 16 or older can donate. Use the Flourish TAMU app for a link to register.
Owl-O-Ween, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Scavenger hunt, challenges and other activities. Costumes encouraged. Regular museum admission rates apply and masks are required. Details: www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
MSC Hospitality virtual Halloween party, 6 p.m. on Facebook. There will be crafts, snack ideas, a dance party and more. Kids ages 3 to 10 are invited with their families to join the fun. For more information, visit facebook.com/mschospitality.hp.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Saturday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Saturday. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
ENTERTAINMENT
Battle of the Bands, 7 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. The second of a four-week competition, with winners advancing to the next week.
