Calendar for Tuesday

Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.

Brazos County COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.

Robertson County COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pridgeon Center, 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin. No appointment needed and you do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Those being tested need to bring a picture ID and have a phone number and email address.