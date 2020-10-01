Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Texas Master Naturalist Brazos Valley Chapter is having its fall native plant sale through Friday at 3 p.m. Ordered plants will be available for pick-up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections, 3380 University Drive in College Station. To place an order, visit brazos-valley-master-naturalist-631242.square.site.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley open house and ribbon-cutting, 4 p.m., 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. The event will commemorate the opening of new offices on the grounds of Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.