Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Master Naturalist Brazos Valley Chapter is having its fall native plant sale through Friday at 3 p.m. Ordered plants will be available for pick-up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections, 3380 University Drive in College Station. To place an order, visit brazos-valley-master-naturalist-631242.square.site.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley open house and ribbon-cutting, 4 p.m., 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. The event will commemorate the opening of new offices on the grounds of Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, 15th anniversary event includes the Brazos Valley Farmers Market on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m., the HeARTbeat of Bryan Art Project and other activities. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. Michael R. Cook, a partner at The Innova Group, will discuss planning for disasters. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, the drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
