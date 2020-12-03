Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Brazos Valley Troupe will be staging performances of Annie beginning this weekend at the group’s studio, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Performances will continue Dec. 11-13. General admission tickets are $13, and seating is limited. Reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.