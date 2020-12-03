Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Brazos Valley Troupe will be staging performances of Annie beginning this weekend at the group’s studio, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Performances will continue Dec. 11-13. General admission tickets are $13, and seating is limited. Reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.
Wipe Out Hunger in the Brazos Valley, 1 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. The Express Clydesdales will be on site for photos from 1 to 5 p.m. with the donation of food or money. Donations will go to the Brazos de Dios Harley Owners Group Foundation for families who are struggling during the holidays. Entertainment, vendors and food trucks will be on site.
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. No appointment needed, and symptoms are not required.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Epic Christmas Celebration, 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Church in College Station. The high-energy, interactive show is aimed at children from preschool to fifth grade. The event is free, and registration is not required. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Details: https://centralbcs.org/event/2020-12-04-epic-christmas-celebration.
Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra fundraiser includes merchants selling home accessories, food, jewelry, clothing, toys and more. A shopping pass for both days can be purchased online for $5. For details, visit premieremarket.org.
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day. Activities include performances at the Palace Theater at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. and dance performances in front of ACME Glass starting at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas in the Park mayor’s lighting ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at the Tower of Power Christmas tree near the entrance to College Station’s Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. cstx.gov/christmas. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Jingle Bell Lane, drive-thru holiday event at Bonham Elementary School in Bryan, 5:30 p.m.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Texas Sundown Band with Payton Howie, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Ticket are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
Brazos Blues Band, 9 p.m. at the 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan.
Bigfoot Wallace Band, 7 p.m. at Halftime at HWY 21 in Bryan.
Kolby Cooper, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Limited seating.
Great American Boxcar Chorus, 6:30 p.m. at Edge General Store.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Rhett Butler, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
