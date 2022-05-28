Calendar for Saturday, May 28

Mandy Barnett, who starred in the musical “Always, Patsy Cline,” performs at a concert titled “Nashville Songbook,” including hits by Cline, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles and Dolly Parton. At 8 p.m. June 11 at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham. $40-$60. thebarnhillcenter.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

“Remembering the Fallen,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum honors Memorial Day with events, exhibits and displays. Includes the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, with 3,417 dog tags honoring Texas veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute with 105mm howitzers, capping the series of events. americangimuseum.org.

TAMU Chinese School Art Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Art show celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT School of Rock, 12:30 to 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Coulter Brown, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Paul Eldridge, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m., Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through today at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Texas on Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Painting My Legacy, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.