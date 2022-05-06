Calendar for Friday, May 6

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station presents "The Last Five Years," a musical written by Jason Robert Brown that examines a five-year marriage. Directed by Keri Kempf and Alanna O'Connell. Performances at 7 p.m. May 19-21 and 2 p.m. May 21-22. 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, Bryan. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more. Includes performances by organists in the Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists at 6:30 p.m. and the Axiom Wind Quintet at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St.

Friday Night Fight Night, live professional wrestling showcase by Lions Pride Sports as part of First Friday, 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Coach Blair Charities 19th Annual Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. at Traditions Club, 3131 Club Drive in Bryan. Benefits Special Olympics Texas.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Motherhood: The Musical," 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave., Navasota. The Navasota Theater Alliance presents this play about four mothers sharing their thoughts and challenges about motherhood at a baby shower. Directed by Jane Brewer. $10-$16. Tickets at navasotatheatre.org.

Voices of Praise spring concert, 7 p.m. at All Faiths Chapel on the Texas A&M campus. $3-$8, kids 5 and under get in free.

"May the 4th (6th) Be With You" open jam by OffCenter Improv, 7 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. Free.

Paper Brigade, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Jacob Boyd, 6 p.m., Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Estate Sale, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W.

The Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.