Caldwell High School senior Rachel Novosad shares her love of agriculture

“It takes a lot of courage for somebody her age to step out and reach out to those kids the way that she has,” Reynolds said. “She really was just a factor that made those kids feel accepted throughout the student body. … [Novosad and several other FFA students] just made them feel like they were like any other kid, because they are. I really think that that’s her leadership style is how inclusive she is with everybody, no matter who they are. She wants them to be involved, and she wants them to be learning and having a good time.”

If Reynolds could, she said, she would want to have a student like Novosad in all of her classes to serve as a leader.

Novosad said she always thought she would be a special education teacher, but in the past year she has changed her focus and now wants to pursue an ag communications degree from Texas A&M, though she is still unsure about her specific career path.

“I plan to just figure it out as I go throughout college and find out what I like to do and what I would most enjoy,” she said. She said it would be an honor to be selected to receive the scholarship after her work and be able to then share her experiences and knowledge with others in the community and encourage younger students.