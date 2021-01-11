C-FORCE: Finding a new way to look at the new year

This is not a piece about New Year’s resolutions. It seems too raw and unpredictable a moment for that. Consider, for a moment, from where and what we are emerging. It is now being described by experts as a lost year. “In a way, COVID-19 behaved like a thief, stealing precious time that may be lost forever,” writes NBC Health reporters Daniel Arkin, Caitlin Fichtel and Shamar Walters in a year-end summary report. A year that seems as if it was played out to the swaying pendulum of a grandfather clock, shifting relentlessly back and forth from moments of fear to frustration to gratitude to grief.

After nearly a year of lockdowns, restrictions and social distancing, the rollout of vaccines around the world signals the start of what The New York Times describes as “a hopeful chapter” where imagining an “after time” now seems possible. Yet we are, in the words of NBC, still “stuck in time,” in a coronavirus pandemic that is far from over. With so many people still hurting, and the fact that any of us could be the next to fall, maybe it is a time to look at resolutions in a different way. Maybe it is a time less fitting for a resolution than for a reevaluation.