C.C. Creations celebrates 40 years with announcement of expansion

C.C. Creations celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday night and announced it will be breaking ground on a new facility in north Bryan.

Originally located in Downtown Bryan, the custom screen printing and embroidery business started out with a 1,500 square-foot facility and four employees. In 1988, the business moved to its Holleman location, which saw an expansion in 1992 and operates today with around 500 employees. The new location, the Legacy Center Production Facility, will be triple the size of the Holleman facility with 210,000 square feet resting on 10 acres of land.

As bigger markets continued to expand, C.C. Creations owner Kenny Lawson said he knew they had to make a commitment to grow. The new facility is expected to employ around 250 new workers and increase daily volume from 1,600-1,800 to 2,200-2,500 units/day.

“My wife Lina and I prayed about it and we thought it was the right thing to do at that time, so we committed finances to get it ready,” Lawson said. “Plans are all drawn up. We should be breaking ground in about 60 days and we hope to be in it by the end of 2023.”

Lawson said he felt an overwhelming feeling of gratitude as he got out of bed Thursday morning. Lawson, who was the sixth employee hired by C.C. Creations, said the past 40 years is a testament to the employees, many of whom have worked for the company more than 20 years.

“Days like this when it’s real hot, we work in an open-air environment so they have literally given blood, sweat and tears to get us to where we are today,” Lawson said. “It’s just a very proud feeling. I know for our employees there’s a sense of accomplishment. There are not too many privately held companies that can say they’ve been in business for 40 years in Bryan-College Station. It’s kind of surreal, but it’s also very gratifying.”

C.C. Creations takes great pride in being able to give back to the community through sponsorships, engagement and philanthropy work, Lawson said.

“We’re homegrown, Downtown Bryan that means a lot in this community,” Lawson said. “It’s not a chain. There’s a handful of companies that grew up in this town and when you’re the size we are and you’re making the impact that we do, I think it really makes a big deal in our local community.”

Royce Hickman, Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce community liaison and former president, said C.C. Creations is a local success story that should not only make the community proud but inspire others who are looking to start their own business.

“I stop and think about the economic investment Kenny has made in this community, the jobs he’s created, the people who are feeding their families because of him, and all of our visitors who are able to come in and receive quality merchandise, quality service and a good price,” Hickman said.

Wade Beckman, Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce chair, said through its active involvement C.C. Creations has made itself a pillar in the local community and it is a blessing to see the business celebrate 40 years.

“You’re talking about the largest screen printer in Texas and the eighth-largest screen printer in the United States, and that growth doesn’t come without an amazing amount of work and leadership from Kenny Lawson and his team,” Beckman said. “It speaks so well of Bryan-College Station because his products are all over the United States.”

Lawson said he’s looking forward to opening the new building that will not only provide employees with a cooler working environment, but will also represent the legacy of every C.C. Creations employee while echoing their core values for years to come.

“Every day is a new adventure, every day is a new challenge,” Lawson said. “There’s always something going on either with the university, the local community or national sports teams. The thing I’m really proud of is that our employees are always ready to go, standing ready for the next challenge.”

