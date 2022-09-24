BVSO salutes bravery of Ukrainian people

In what promises to be a memorable evening, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra opens its new season with a tribute to the courageous people of Ukraine on Sunday.

“Ode to Joy: Honoring the Spirit of the Brave People of Ukraine” will be at 5 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $10 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Auditorium. They also are available online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.

The first half of the concert will feature music of Ukraine, opening with “Prayer for Ukraine” by Mykola Lysenko, with text from a patriotic poem by Oleksandr Konysky. The “Prayer for Ukraine” has become the closing hymn of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Also on the first half will be “Black Eyebrows, Brown Eyes” by Denys Bonkovs’ky and “I’m Looking at the Sky” by Lyudmyla Aleksandrova.

Musicians from Ukraine will join the Brazos Valley Symphony for the first half.

After intermission, the evening will conclude with Ludwig van Beethoven’s stirring “Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125,” and the “Ode to Joy,” based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller.

Symphonies typically are accompanied by many voices on the “Ode to Joy” and Sunday’s concert will be no different. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the always-thrilling Brazos Valley Chorale, under the direction of Don McAvoy, and — taking the concert to another level — the Houston Masterworks Chorus, under the direction of Paulo Gomes.

The concert will add four soloists, including one of College Station’s gifts to the Metropolitan Opera, soprano Emily Pulley, along with mezzo-soprano Galina Ivannikova, tenor Alexei Kuznietsov and bass-baritone Carl DuPont.

Brazos Valley Symphony music director and conductor Marcelo Bussiki has assembled what promises to be one of the most moving concerts in memory.