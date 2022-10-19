BVSO presents Cliburn silver medalist on Sunday

In 1958, Van Cliburn — then 23 — thrilled the world by winning the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

His victory stunned the world. No one believed that the lanky Texan — a native of Louisiana — could defeat the great Russian pianists in a competition named for one of Russia's most beloved composers.

Now, 64 years later, our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will bring the silver medalist from this year's Van Cliburn International Piano Competition — held every four years in Fort Worth — to Texas A&M University on Sunday night.

Russian native Anna Geniushene will perform Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23," one of the Russian composer's best-known works.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University. Tickets are $55, $10 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by phone at 979-845-1234.

Sunday's concert opens with Gioachino Rossini's Overture to the "Barber of Seville" and Felix Mendelssohn's "Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90."

Geniushene closed this year's Cliburn Competition with Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1." Gramophone's reviewer wrote, “I couldn’t help but equate Anna Geniushene’s seasoned pianism to Cliburn at his best.”

Geniushene was born on New Year's Day 1991 in Moscow. She made her recital debut seven years later in the hall of the Berlin Philharmonic. She was graduated in 2015 from the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow and earned her Master's with Distinction and Advanced Diploma from London's Royal Academy of Music. Geniushene, her husband and son live in Lithuania.

Musical America has said of a Geniushene performance, “powerhouse sound, forceful musical personality, and sheer virtuosity … had this critic on the edge of his seat.”

Onstage NTX wrote, “a performance of rare devotion and insight.”