Women’s services relocating to College Station

CHI St. Joseph Health has announced it will move its women’s services to the health care provider’s College Station Hospital next year.

The Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women will begin operating from the facility at 1604 Rock Prairie Road beginning Feb. 8.

The center will be dedicated to women’s services, including labor and delivery, post-partum, nursery and neonatal intensive care, as well as pediatric and gynecological services.

Officials at St. Joseph Health said in a statement the move from CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan allows more convenient parking and easier access to the building.

The move will allow the hospital to expand the space and privacy of the neonatal intensive care unit, officials said in the statement, while also increasing the opportunity for growth at the Bryan hospital.

St. Joseph Health CEO and President Theron Park said the move aligns with the organization’s mission of creating healthier communities.