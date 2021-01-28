Texas A&M’s online education ranked high by U.S. News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report highly ranked 18 of Texas A&M’s online education programs in its 2021 Best Online Programs, according to a release.
A&M’s online master’s program in education for veterans was ranked No. 4 nationally.
Three of A&M’s educational programs were ranked in the top 10 nationally. The master’s degree program in curriculum and instruction was ranked No. 6 overall, No. 8 in graduate special education programs and No. 9 in graduate educational administration programs and instructional media programs.
Three of A&M’s engineering programs also earned high national rankings. A&M’s graduate industrial engineering was ranked No. 6 overall, No. 8 in electrical engineering and engineering management programs and No. 9 civil engineering. The graduate program in mechanical engineering is ranked No. 11.
A&M’s graduate program in nursing was ranked No. 9 in the nation.
“We are honored to see Texas A&M University’s graduate programs recognized among the top echelon of national rankings,” said A&M’s Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Mark Weichold in a release. “Texas A&M is committed to providing a world-class education to classroom and online learners alike, and that commitment is what made possible our recent top 10 ranking for online graduate programs. The new Graduate and Professional School we launched in January will further enhance our abilities to recruit outstanding students and provide them with even more support for graduate and professional education.”