Texas A&M’s online education ranked high by U.S. News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report highly ranked 18 of Texas A&M’s online education programs in its 2021 Best Online Programs, according to a release.

A&M’s online master’s program in education for veterans was ranked No. 4 nationally.

Three of A&M’s educational programs were ranked in the top 10 nationally. The master’s degree program in curriculum and instruction was ranked No. 6 overall, No. 8 in graduate special education programs and No. 9 in graduate educational administration programs and instructional media programs.

Three of A&M’s engineering programs also earned high national rankings. A&M’s graduate industrial engineering was ranked No. 6 overall, No. 8 in electrical engineering and engineering management programs and No. 9 civil engineering. The graduate program in mechanical engineering is ranked No. 11.

A&M’s graduate program in nursing was ranked No. 9 in the nation.