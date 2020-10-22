Study: Blinn College puts $370 million into local economy annually

Blinn College contributes more than $370 million to the local economy each year, according to a study presented to the Blinn Board of Trustees this week.

The study was conducted by Emsi, a firm that specializes in economic impact studies for educational institutions. Blinn supports the equivalent of 6,100 jobs each year, the study found, and generates nearly $91 million in operational spending each year, along with $4.9 million in construction spending.

Student spending generates a $32.2 million annual benefit to the community, the study found.

The college’s Brenham campus has a $70.7 million annual impact on Washington County and supports 1,560 jobs, or one out of every 16 jobs in the county, according to the study. The Bryan campus provides a $164.1 million annual impact and supports 3,049 jobs in the county. At the RELLIS Campus, Blinn provides a $10.2 million benefit to Brazos County and supports 114 jobs.

For more information regarding the impact study, visit www.blinn.edu/impact.