Stella named to top Texas hotels list

The Stella Hotel in Bryan has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the top hotels in Texas.

The 176-room boutique hotel, which opened in 2017, was named the No. 3 hotel in the state in the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The award winners “represent the best of the best for our audience,” said Jesse Ashlock, the magazine’s U.S. editor.

The magazine calls the awards the “most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.”

Shane Pappas, the general manager of The Stella Hotel, said he is proud of the award and his team for providing memorable guest experiences.

The full list of awards is published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca.

The list of top Texas hotels is at www.cntraveler.com/readers-choice-awards/united-states/texas-top-hotels.