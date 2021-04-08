Stearns Design Build recognized for customer service

Stearns Design Build of College Station received the 2021 Guildmaster with Distinction Award from GuildQuality last week for outstanding customer service within the residential construction industry.

Stearns Build Design is one of more than 400 companies to be recognized by GuildQuality out of almost 2,000 applicants.

GuildQuality reviewed survey responses from customers to determine award winners and looked at two main metrics: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded. Stearns Design Build achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

“The process of surveying every client is a key to providing high-level customer service. Almost all of the time we get glowing reviews that we use to market the company, but the real gold comes when we get recommendations for improvement. It is this that pushes the company forward,” said Hugh Stearns, company president and founder, in a release.

Stearns Design Build is a residential design build firm that specializes in residential remodeling, including kitchens, bathrooms, additions and whole house remodeling.