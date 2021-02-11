St. Joseph Health opens women’s facility at College Station Hospital

St. Joseph Health has opened the Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women at the health care provider’s College Station Hospital.
The facility, at 1604 Rock Prairie Road, expands the network’s services for women in a renovated space.
The center offers all-private neonatal intensive care unit rooms, Ronald McDonald House Charities family rooms and full gynecological services. The center also has a partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital.
Women’s services will no longer be available at the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. Patients needing labor and delivery, post-partum or in-pediatric care will need to visit the College Station Hospital. Transportation is available from the hospital in Bryan.
For more information, visit st-joseph.org/womenshealth.