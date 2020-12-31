Sago Capital announces launch

Sago Capital, LLC, a new boutique investment firm, announced its launch Dec. 16.

The firm is led by Seth McKinney, Barry Moore and Jeremy Osborne, who have experience in real estate investing and large enterprise management.

Sago plans to evaluate real property assets and the financial status of tenants in various industries. The group also plans to purchase hundreds of thousands of square feet of industrial and office properties in multiple states. Sago is currently evaluating several real property assets as well as startups and operating businesses. The firm is also pursuing sale-leaseback opportunities.

“We’ve launched Sago to formalize our efforts to identify, evaluate and execute on the best opportunities in all industries,” said McKinney in a release. “We want to serve as a link between capital for businesses and asset procurement for our growing network of partners around the country who are looking for the best value especially during uncertain times.”

For more information, visit sagocap.com.