Rush Bowls set to open College Station location

A restaurant focused on fruit and all-natural food bowls will be opening in College Station on Feb. 1.

Rush Bowls will be at 1509 Texas Ave. It will be the third Rush Bowls location in Texas for owners Michael and April Fuchs.

Along with blended fruit and vegetable bowls, the restaurant will offer smoothies, paninis and salads. Curbside pickup will be available.

Its menu items are customizable and can be topped with granola, honey or other ingredients.

The company launched in 2004 and has 31 locations in 19 states.