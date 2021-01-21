 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rush Bowls set to open College Station location
0 comments

Rush Bowls set to open College Station location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A restaurant focused on fruit and all-natural food bowls will be opening in College Station on Feb. 1.

Rush Bowls will be at 1509 Texas Ave. It will be the third Rush Bowls location in Texas for owners Michael and April Fuchs.

Along with blended fruit and vegetable bowls, the restaurant will offer smoothies, paninis and salads. Curbside pickup will be available.

Its menu items are customizable and can be topped with granola, honey or other ingredients.

The company launched in 2004 and has 31 locations in 19 states.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert