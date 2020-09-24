 Skip to main content
Opening set for 2nd I Heart Mac & Cheese location
I Heart Mac & Cheese will have a grand opening celebration Friday at its second College Station location in Century Square.

The event will last from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. at the location off University Drive. The public is invited for face painting, giveaways and drawings throughout the day while supplies last.

The first I Heart Mac & Cheese location is located off Wellborn Road, in the H-E-B shopping center at Jones Crossing.

