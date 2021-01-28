New AGE Energy announces headquarters moving to Marlin

New Alternative Green Energy Inc. announced Tuesday it will move its corporate headquarters to Marlin beginning Feb. 1.

New AGE’s cleaning process removes toxic waste from coal and fly ash while simultaneously producing hydrogen and HydrocarbonPlus and collecting rare earth elements. The company also is pioneering ways of harnessing wind, purifying water and deploying hydrogen infrastructure to enable mass market use of the fuel.

“Central Texas is the perfect place for a transformative energy tech company,” said New AGE founder and chairman Mike Wilson in a release. “Here in the heart of what historically has been Texas coal country, we will work with power plants to transform their coal and fly ash into cleaner energy alternatives while we harvest rare earth elements (REEs). We’re excited about the economic impact we can have in Central Texas communities as the market for hydrogen matures and we help build a US reservoir of REEs.”

New AGE’s headquarters will be adjacent to the Municipal Airport on FM 147 and is repurposing an abandoned National Guard armory for its office space.

Wilson said in the release that the company hopes to build a talent pipeline by collaborating with Baylor and Texas A&M while also working with locals in the Marlin area.

“Marlin has several programs to build infrastructure and support a thriving business climate,” Marlin mayor Carolyn Lofton said in the release. “Additionally, Marlin’s proximity to world-class universities, colleges and trade schools provides a wonderful talent pool that local businesses can draw from.”