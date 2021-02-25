Matica Biotechnology breaks ground in College Station

Matica Biotechnology Inc. broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot facility in College Station on Tuesday.
Matica Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies. Matica Bio’s facility in Providence Park at 2501 Earl Rudder Freeway will house its GMP virus production suites, development laboratories and company offices.
“The global demand for virus products continues to outpace the capacity for production under the stringent Good Manufacturing Practices or GMPs required by regulatory agencies for human use”, said Byung Se So, Matica Bio CEO, in a release. “Our new facility will help to close that gap by establishing state-of-the-art, modular virus production cleanrooms integrated with the latest vector technologies to maximize speed, flexibility and efficiency throughout our clients’ product development cycle.
“The Brazos Valley area, including College Station, is rapidly becoming one of the most important centers of biotechnology in the country, and it was an easy decision for our company to locate here. The availability of a skilled workforce along with the influence of the Texas A&M University System, will support the level of rapid job growth that we expect throughout the next few years.”
Matica Bio’s College Station facility is designed for the rapid development, scale-up and production of Lentivirus and AAV products for clinical supply. The facility is scheduled to open later this year. Access to GMP production slots will begin in 2022.
“Matica Biotechnology is excited to be setting up our operations here in College Station,” said Timothy Lutz, Matica Bio’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, in a release. “We look to be active part of our community and are excited to hire a number of local professionals, both for the construction as well as the operational phases. We are planning on utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, processes, and materials to be in a new class of CDMO’s”
Matica Bio is an affiliate of CHA Biotech and provides viral vector GMP manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies, vaccines, oncolytic vectors and other advanced therapy products.
“We are honored to welcome Matica Biotechnology to the Brazos Valley as they strive to manufacture solutions for the health challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Matt Prochaska in a release. “A hallmark of our region is its legacy of solving problems facing the world, and Matica Bio’s arrival advances that again. Working with their team in the United States and South Korea has been a pleasure, and we offer the resources and expertise of our community to help them succeed and grow.”