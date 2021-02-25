Matica Biotechnology breaks ground in College Station

Matica Biotechnology Inc. broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot facility in College Station on Tuesday.

Matica Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies. Matica Bio’s facility in Providence Park at 2501 Earl Rudder Freeway will house its GMP virus production suites, development laboratories and company offices.

“The global demand for virus products continues to outpace the capacity for production under the stringent Good Manufacturing Practices or GMPs required by regulatory agencies for human use”, said Byung Se So, Matica Bio CEO, in a release. “Our new facility will help to close that gap by establishing state-of-the-art, modular virus production cleanrooms integrated with the latest vector technologies to maximize speed, flexibility and efficiency throughout our clients’ product development cycle.

“The Brazos Valley area, including College Station, is rapidly becoming one of the most important centers of biotechnology in the country, and it was an easy decision for our company to locate here. The availability of a skilled workforce along with the influence of the Texas A&M University System, will support the level of rapid job growth that we expect throughout the next few years.”