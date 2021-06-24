Longtime Southwest Airlines CEO will step down next year

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February after a long run in which he steered the airline through periods of growth, recessions and now a pandemic.

Kelly, who has been CEO since July 2004, will be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline’s executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest said Wednesday that Kelly, 66, plans to remain executive chairman at least through 2026.

Change at the top comes as Southwest and other airlines are starting to recover from the pandemic. Southwest, which carries more domestic passengers than any other airline, is geared to vacationers flying within the U.S. or to nearby countries, and it has navigated the downturn better than most. Thanks to federal pandemic relief, it turned a small profit in the first quarter of this year, and it has added many new leisure-travel destinations.

Jordan said in an interview that his goals are to restore Southwest’s profitability to “the levels we would like and expect,” repair the balance sheet — Southwest took on debt to survive the pandemic — and visit employees every week. He gave a stay-the-course outlook — “We’ve got a wonderful strategy” — and declined to list any major changes on his agenda.

