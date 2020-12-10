 Skip to main content
Langford names new executive director
Langford names new executive director

Stacey Nehring

The Langford retirement community in College Station has named a new executive director.

Stacey Nehring has more than 15 years of experience in marketing, community and business development, according to a statement announcing the move.

She joined The Langford’s leadership team for its opening in 2018. She has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M and is pursuing a master’s degree in health care management.

The Langford is part of Methodist Retirement Communities, a not-for-profit service ministry providing senior housing and health care services. It is at 1851 Carroll Fancher Way in College Station.

