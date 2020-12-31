Hospitals nationally recognized with 'A' in safety grade

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns grades from A to F to all general hospitals across the country every six months. Grades are based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“I am so proud of the staff at Regional and College Station Hospitals for their efforts in achieving this wonderful accomplishment. It is even more impressive to achieve this in the midst of a pandemic,” said Theron Park, chief executive officer at St. Joseph Health, in a release. “Our team members and physicians are dedicated to our health ministry and providing our patients with highest level of care and successes like this highlight that work.”