Frost Bank opens first College Station location

Texas-based Frost Bank opened its first College Station location this week at the Tower Point shopping center.

Frost’s lobby is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A motor bank is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Frost also features an ATM that is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

A second Frost branch is scheduled to open in Bryan next year.

Robert Davis, Frost’s market president in Bryan-College Station, said in a news release that people have been asking for years when Frost branch would be coming to the area.

“By opening the Tower Point Financial Center in College Station, Frost is responding to that customer demand. This is a beautiful building, and we’re happy to open a location that our new neighbors can be proud of,” he said.

Frost operates 154 locations across Texas. In 2018, Frost announced a regional expansion plan that called for the opening of 25 new locations in the Houston region, as well as expanding into Bryan-College Station.

Frost officials said it will celebrate the opening with an ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date.