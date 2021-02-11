Four Bryan-College Station hotels ranked among best

Four Bryan-College Station hotels have been included in U.S. News and World Report’s rankings of the best hotels in the country.

The Stella Hotel was listed as the top hotel in Bryan and the 20th in the state.

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center was first on the list in College Station, with Cavalry Court ranked second. The George Hotel in College Station was third.

Those hotels finished at No. 44, No. 108 and No. 131 among luxury hotels across the state, respectively.

The magazine’s annual rankings are determined from evaluations of more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts and includes industry awards, star ratings and guest reviews.