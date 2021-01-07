Dutch Bros. Coffee location in College Station opens Friday

On Friday, Dutch Bros. Coffee is opening its College Station location — the coffee company’s first location in Texas.
On opening day, customers can get any drink for $3.
Dutch Bros. College Station location is located at 12065 Wellborn Road and will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
“At Dutch Bros, we like to say we’re more than coffee, we’re committed to serving our community. Opening our first Texas shop and being part of the College Station community is really a dream come true,” said Bryce Schneider, operator of the College Station Dutch Bros., in a release. “From coffee and tea to energy drinks and soda, we offer drinks that are completely customizable. I can’t wait to meet our neighbors and help them find their new favorite drink!”
Founded by Dane and Travis Boersma in 1992, this is the company’s 442nd shop. Dutch Bros. has locations in nine states.