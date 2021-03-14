DAVE SAYS: Raise your children to become great adults

Dear Dave: Why do you seem to put so much emphasis on teaching young children about money? Isn’t there time for that later when they’re older? — Cyndi

A: I firmly believe that one of the best ways you can make sure your kids are ready to face adulthood when the time comes is to teach them how to handle money at an early age. The reason? Learning about money — and how to manage it in a wise, mature fashion — is about a lot more than just dollars and cents.

There’s a quote from author Andy Andrews I really love. He says, “The goal is not to raise great kids. It’s to raise kids who become great adults.” If you think about it, there’s a subtle but powerful distinction here. Kids might behave well out of a sense of obedience or even fear, but that doesn’t mean they’ll do what’s best for them once they’re on their own. To raise kids who later become great adults, you have to begin instilling good character traits in them at an early age.

Work equals money. When you teach kids to work, you’re teaching them responsibility. Whether it’s chores around the house or a job at the mall, work involves accountability and following through on tasks. Work shows kids they are in control of their actions, and that they will reap the rewards or consequences of those actions.