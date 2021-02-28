DAVE SAYS: Limit the potential for damage

Dear Dave: My husband started working at a new company about a year ago. As part of his sign on, they gave him $5,000 in company stock. The stock has nearly doubled in value since then, and we were wondering if we should buy more, considering how well it has done. — Cathi

A: I totally get why you two might be excited over a stock that doubled in value over the course of a year. But what you’re talking about doing right now is a very risky proposition. The truth is any stock that doubles in value over the course of just one year is highly volatile. It’s unusual for stocks to do things like that, and it also means it could go down just as fast — or even faster.

I don’t know where you and your husband are in your overall financial situation, but I recommend people become debt-free except for their homes and have an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses saved up before investing. Once you reach that point, I strongly advise beginning to put 15% of your income toward retirement before you start any outside investing.