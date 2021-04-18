DAVE SAYS: Help her get back out there

Dear Dave: Our daughter recently moved back in with us after she lost her job and her apartment. She hasn’t been able to find full-time work yet, and she had nowhere else to go. My husband and I are nearing retirement age, so we want to do the best and smartest thing to help her get back on her feet. What do you suggest? — Joan

A: First, you need to define what helping your daughter really means. What does it look like? In my mind, you haven’t helped her if she’s still living at home two or three years from now. Going to those lengths is called being an enabler. At the same time, you shouldn’t just show her the door and wish her good luck. You and your husband together should come to agreement on a forward-thinking plan that falls somewhere in the middle. I’m talking about something that allows your daughter a little time to heal and regain her dignity, but also includes a plan, expectations and a move-out date.

If I were in your shoes, there would be requirements attached to her living at home again. One is that she would respect and abide by your household rules. If she’s going to live in your home, she should be expected to respect her parents and their wishes.