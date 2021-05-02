DAVE SAYS: Good news and bad news with tenants

Dear Dave: My wife and I are in our late 20s. We have no debt, and our household income is about $180,000 year. We’re thinking about building a home, but we’re not sure whether to build just for us, or maybe building a multi-family place so we could live upstairs, rent the rest and make some money. Your advice would be appreciated. — Joel

A: If you’re looking strictly at quality of life considerations, like privacy and having a little room to yourselves, a single-family home is the way to go. But if making extra money is important to you at this point, a multi-family structure might work. The good news is your tenants would be right there. The bad news is your tenants would be right there.

From a landlord’s perspective, living next to or above your tenants means you can keep an eye on things a little better. Your tenants might also take better care of the place with you around. But those kinds of situations aren’t always beautiful things. When you’re living a floor or wall away from someone, you’re all up in their business, and they’re all up in your business. It’s not for everyone.