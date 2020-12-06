DAVE SAYS: Goals take patience, determination ... and time

Dear Dave: One of my resolutions this year was to start living on a budget and gain control of my money. I never realized how easy it would be to get discouraged early on. Can you give me some encouragement to help make my financial resolutions stick in 2021? — Collin

A: The secret to making a goal into a reality is getting started. It’s really that simple. You also have to be realistic and accept the fact that nothing — especially things you’ve never done before — works out perfectly the first time around.

That leads to the next step, which is patience. Most people think about losing 20 pounds and immediately feel it needs to happen in the next month or so. It doesn’t. And mostly likely, it won’t. Like almost everything else worth doing, it’s something that requires sacrifice and focus each day over an extended period of time. Crash courses are usually painful and rarely work out well. But once you’ve done something a few times, it becomes an easier and easier part of your daily routine. Pretty soon, it’s not a chore or something you’re afraid of.