DAVE SAYS: Get practical when it comes to saving money

Dear Dave: I’m having a hard time saving money. Do you have any practical advice for saving when you have an average income? — Nikki

A: One thing I’ve learned over the years is that people only start saving money when they learn healthy money habits — like living on a written, monthly budget — and let their future needs become more important than their current wants. What I’m saying here is it will only happen when you make saving a priority.

Everything doesn’t have to magically line up before you start saving, and there are plenty of easy, practical ways to save money and breathe a little extra air into your finances. The biggest one is by saying goodbye to debt. Monthly payments are the biggest drain I can think of when it comes to saving money, because debt robs you of your income.

Most people are shocked when they realize how much they’re actually spending at the grocery store. It’s easy to walk through the aisles grabbing things on impulse, but it all adds up. Save money on groceries by planning out your meals each week. Here are some other good ideas:

• Buy generic. One of the easiest ways to save money is to give name brands the boot.

• Skip the coffee shop, and make coffee at home.