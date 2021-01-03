DAVE SAYS: Don’t let budgeting myths sabotage your finances

Dear Dave: I made a resolution to start following your plan in 2021. I talked to my parents about this, and while they like some parts of your teaching, they don’t think living on a budget is necessary if you make good money. They also said budgeting is extremely difficult. Are they right? — Jensen

A: For whatever reason, I’m afraid your parents are way off base on this one. A lot of people trash talk the idea of budgeting and make up all kinds of excuses for not living on one. The truth is, a written monthly budget is essential when it comes to beating debt and winning with money — period. It’s the map you need to get where you want to go in your financial journey.

There are lots of myths — and just some bad information — out there where living on a budget is concerned. Making a budget isn’t rocket science. If you can do basic math, you can create a budget. Your income minus your outgo needs to equal zero. That’s it. You might spend a couple of hours tallying all your expenses when you first start, but the process soon becomes faster and easier. All it takes is a little practice.