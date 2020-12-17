 Skip to main content
Dave’s Hot Chicken plans College Station location in 2021
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, has announced plans to open locations in Houston and College Station.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first Texas location this spring in Houston, with other locations to follow.

The company, which was founded in 2017, specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.

Brian Wells, a spokesman for the company, said in a news release announcing the plans that Houston and College Station were ideal locations for the franchise, with both markets home to “a great restaurant scene.”

The company is planning for restaurants of 2,000 to 2,200 square feet with drive-thrus, the news release said.

